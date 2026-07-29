Iran: Two Publicly Hanged In Isfahan (S01E117)

Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Chicago

Iranians authorities publicly executed two young men early Tuesday in the city of Isfahan. Abolfazl Sepahi and Amirhossein Safari were protesters accused of taking part in the violent January 8 and 9 uprising that engulfed the country and that became used to trigger the ongoing war against the country by the US and Israel.

In this edition of badlands, I briefly review the case of the two men, whose hangings prompted street protests. Guilty of any crime or not, the two men should never have been executed, especially given the opaque nature of the Iranian criminal justice system and the politically charged atmosphere inside Iran.

Also, in an interview with India’s Southern Era Network television, I break down Donald Trump’s proposed nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia as well as the major diplomatic shifts taking place in the Middle East.

In an interview with India’s NewsX World, I also discuss Trump’s latest in a series of threats against Iran as well as the prospects of a return to diplomatic talks.