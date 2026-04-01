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Iran War: No Offramp, No Problem

No side in the conflict appears incentivized to end the conflict anytime soon
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Apr 01, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Istanbul

Both Iran and the US appeared to offer diplomatic olive branches on Tuesday, but none seemed sincere. The US continues to amass forces for a possible military ground attack on Iranian territory while Iran continues to fire missiles at Israel and the Gulf, and Israel continues to hammer Iranian infrastracture.

I spoke recently with India’s NewsX in an interview about why neither the Iranians or the Americans are looking for an exit, and what impact it will have on the global economy.

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