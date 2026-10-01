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Iran’s Economy Crushed Under Sanctions, Blockade, Mismanagement (S01E162)

Plus, the latest on the UK ‘attack,’ the Dubai ‘hijacking’, and Turkey’s financial scandal
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Thursday, October 1, 2026, Istanbul

Tehran tech entrepreneur Hamidreza Ahmadi joins badlands from Tehran to discuss the state of the economy inside Iran. He describes enormous pressure on ordinary Iranians, compounded by the government’s refusal to shift away from its version of neoliberal economics.

In addition, I discuss the latest on the comical alleged attack on a UK military base, the alleged terrorist incident aboard a FlyDubai flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, energy prices and escalation in the Iran-US war, and the ongoing financial scandal in Turkey.

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