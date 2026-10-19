Iran’s Wrestlers Of Mass Destruction Smuggled Into Las Vegas (S0E173)

Monday, October 19, 2026, Costa del Sol, Spain

A team of Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers sneaks into Las Vegas, competing at the World Championship without drawing any major media attention. In the latest totally free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi unveils the story behind this covert operation, revealing how a national team achieved remarkable success while evading the spotlight.

Also in the episode, Borzou discusses the horrific attacks by Israelis against Palestinians, an American journalist, and European diplomats and what they signal about Israel. He assesses the significance of Egypt’s declaration of military support for Saudi Arabia’s war against Yemen’s Houthis, and Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Finally, Borzou break down the Turkish offer to mediate between warring Ukraine and Russia to protect Black Sea food shipments in an interview with Azerbaijan’s Anewz.