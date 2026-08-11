Is A Free Syria Still Possible? (S01E126)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, Paris

A Syrian court just senttenced former dictator Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia over his role in the country’s 13-year civil war. His brother Maher and cousin Atef Najib were also convicted and sentenced to death by a Syrian court.

Assad fled to Russia in 2024 as rebel forces seized control of the country after a years-long conflict which left more than half a million people dead.

In the second part of Syrian-British author’s interview with badlands, we discuss whether the original democratic and civil spirit that spurred the Syrian uprising in 2011 still exists.

We also discuss a range of topics including:

How Hezbollah laid the seeds of its own demise by taking part in the Syrian civil war on behalf of the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

How Syrian president and former rebel leader Ahmed al Sharaa should be assessed.

Turkey’s outsized role in promoting Syrian interests and Sharaa on the international stage.

Robin is the author of the recently released book, “The Blood Between Us.”

In this episode, I also discuss the latest Ukraine strikes deep inside Russia, and how they are undermining the US plan to keep oil prices low by helping tankers dodge Iranian missiles and drones on the way out of the Strait of Hormuz.