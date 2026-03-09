Is Iran Already Losing The War?

Monday, March 9, 2026, Istanbul

The war worsened over the weekend, with airstrikes on key Iranian infrastracture and retalion attacks on US military targets and water treatment facilities.

Israel and the US have superior capabilities but also have much more ambitious goals. To assess the state of the conflict I spoke with Hamidreza Azizi, a scholar at Germany’s Institute for International and Security Studies.

He has always been an excellent and well-informed expert on Iran and its defense and political machinery.