Israel Is Choking The West Bank Economy. The World Is Finally Noticing (S01E133)

Thursday, August 20, 2026, Paris

The New York Times this week published a well-reported piece about how Israel is destroying the economy of the West Bank.

In the latest edition of badlands, I discuss the various ways in which Israel has manipulated its control over the territory meant to be the main component of a future Palestinian state to impoverish the population and prevent the economy from thriving.

The New York Times piece follows a June 15 report by Joost Hiltermann of the Crisis Group warning of an economic collapse in the West Bank thanks to the restrictions.

In the latest episode, I repost an edited version of that interview with Joost.

Plus, in a brief interview with India’s NewsX World, I discuss Oman’s dilemma following the Trump administration’s threats to bomb it.