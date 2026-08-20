Israel Is Choking The West Bank Economy. The World Is Finally Noticing (S01E133)

Thursday, August 20, 2026, Paris
The New York Times this week published a well-reported piece about how Israel is destroying the economy of the West Bank.
In the latest edition of badlands, I discuss the various ways in which Israel has manipulated its control over the territory meant to be the main component of a future Palestinian state to impoverish the population and prevent the economy from thriving.
The New York Times piece follows a June 15 report by Joost Hiltermann of the Crisis Group warning of an economic collapse in the West Bank thanks to the restrictions.
In the latest episode, I repost an edited version of that interview with Joost.
Plus, in a brief interview with India’s NewsX World, I discuss Oman’s dilemma following the Trump administration’s threats to bomb it.
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