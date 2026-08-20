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Israel Is Choking The West Bank Economy. The World Is Finally Noticing (S01E133)

New York Times follows the Crisis Group in focusing on Israel’s strangulation of the West Bank
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Thursday, August 20, 2026, Paris

The New York Times this week published a well-reported piece about how Israel is destroying the economy of the West Bank.

In the latest edition of badlands, I discuss the various ways in which Israel has manipulated its control over the territory meant to be the main component of a future Palestinian state to impoverish the population and prevent the economy from thriving.

The New York Times piece follows a June 15 report by Joost Hiltermann of the Crisis Group warning of an economic collapse in the West Bank thanks to the restrictions.

In the latest episode, I repost an edited version of that interview with Joost.

Plus, in a brief interview with India’s NewsX World, I discuss Oman’s dilemma following the Trump administration’s threats to bomb it.

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