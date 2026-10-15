It Will Take A Lot More Than Elections To Bring Down Trumpism (S01E171)

Thursday, October 15, 2026, Paris

It appears that Donald Trump is about to face some measure of accountability—or at least comeuppance—for his actions. His party seems set to be punished in upcoming midterm elections.

In the latest episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi discusses the impending consequences for Trump and the Republican Party as the upcoming elections approach. He reflects on Trump's delusional nature and the anger brewing among Americans populace following a series of transgressions and broken promises, including the war he launched against Iran.

The discussion delves into the historical roots of Trump's rise, tracing back to figures like Roy Cohn and the political strategies that have shaped the Republican Party.

He also critiques the overwhelming influence of money in politics, particularly how it has led to a corrupt system that prioritizes donor interests over the public good, and the need to dismantle foreign influence operations that manipulate US policy.

In interviews with India’s NewsX World, Borzou also discusses the Senate contest in Texas, Trump’s scheme to lower diesel prices, and the French student protests.