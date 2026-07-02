JD Vance Discloses Trump’s Real Plan On Iran (S01E100)

Thursday, July 2, 2026, Istanbul

In an interview with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire network, Vice President JD Vance strongly suggested that the US was playing Iran, replenishing world energy stockpiles ahead of a possible future kinetic action.

Needless to say, such talk will not help ongoing negotiations, only feeding into Iranian suspicions that the memorandum of understanding the US signed was a ruse to build up leverage for a future attack against the country.

In the latest edition of the badlands, discuss I discuss Vance’s comments.

Plus, in an appearance on France 24’s The Debate, I discuss the significance of the funeral for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the role of the Revolutionary Guard, and the impact of sanctions.