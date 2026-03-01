Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, 1939 to 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026, Istanbul

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead within a day of the launch of the US and Israeli war against the country. Khamenei, 86, had been Iran’s commander in chief and top religious leader since 1989, and had served as president and defense minister before he was named supreme leader. He has been at the country’s helm for 47 years and ruler for 37 years, making him one of the longest-ruling autocrats in recent world history.

Khamenei’s death ignited mass gatherings by his loyalists in Iranian cities and fiery protests among Shia Muslim devotees from Beirut to Lahore. His death will likely mobilize the millions of defenders of the regime, including the Basiji paramilitaries and Ansar Hezbollah militiamen and their hangers-on. These forces will be arrayed not against Americans or Israelis, but Iranian protesters who would take to the streets and fulfill Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s aim of regime change.

Among Iranians, groups of protesters also took to the streets, even inside the country. They recorded themselves joyously celebrating at the death of a man who ordered the violent crushing of Iran’s democratic aspirations starting since his disastrous and ill-advised crackdown on reformists in 1999.

Inside Iran’s machinery of the state, there was far less drama. Less than a day after he was killed in a so-called “decapitation” strike at the hands of Israeli armed forces, he was unceremoniously replaced by an interim supreme leader, a hardline cleric named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. His white turban means he is not a descendant of a Prophet Mohammad and likely not favored for permanent top spot.

A three-man committee of jurists named to replace him with about the same level of administrative routine/alacrity as a Fortune 500 company retaining a headhunting firm to replace a retiring chief executive.

Compare that to Iraq, Libya, and Syria, where the ousting of Saddam Hussein, Muammer Gaddafi, and Bashar Assad, respectively, led to the downfall of the state.

Crowds protest Khamenei’s death in Pakistan.

Iran, as anyone who has lived there can attest, is an intensely bureaucratic state, and Khamenei’s demise will have little impact on the regime’s operations and conduct of the war. Khamenei was reportedly killed Saturday morning in the initial Israeli strikes on Tehran. That means that Iran’s entire ongoing counterattack has been overseen, coordinated, and launched by the machinery of the regime, not the commands of one man.

Khamenei has been fighting prostate cancer for years, and probably knew his days were numbered. He had a succession plan in place, one that was likely sharpened last June following the Israeli sneak attack on Iran and further refined and updated following the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro in January.

Evidence suggests that he welcomed the “martyr’s death” the Israelis and Americans delivered to him in the first hours of the war. According to Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s all-powerful Supreme National Security Council, the body Khamenei refused to take precautions like hunkering down in a bunker, despite entreaties from his deputies, and was reportedly killed at an office in the same downtown Tehran complex known as beit rahbari, the house of the supreme leader.

Khamenei was a brutal tyrant responsible for the deaths of thousands, including at least 7,000 killed during protests in January. Over the years, I profiled him several times, delving into his life’s trajectory as well as the authoritarian regime he tried to direct, sometimes with comic inefficacy:

Khamenei told them to pass some laws, sell off some businesses -- and be quick about it. “Those who are hostile to these policies are the ones who are going to lose their interests and influence,” he declared. The system shrugged. By November, nine months after his public scolding and almost a year and a half after Khamenei had first issued his [privatization] order, almost nothing had happened. According to the Middle East Economic Digest, only two out of 240 state-owned businesses Khamenei targeted had been sold off.

Khamenei started out as something of a leftist and an aspiring literatti. He at first resisted the harsh diktats of his father, who demanded he enter the clergy. He ultimately betrayed his left-leaning roots, and cast his lot with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic. He earned his posts through unwavering loyalty to the regime rather than any particular competence. He bristled against more charismatic figures in the new regime, including those that held real theological credentials.

It was a deal with former president and parliamentary speaker Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani that elevated Khamenei to the post of supreme leader in 1989. To the scheming Rafsanjani, who as a white-turbaned cleric ruled out as a supreme leader, Khamenei’s lack of charisma and talent made him the ideal supreme leader to manipulate.

But Khamenei proved himself a more wily insider than Rafsanjani. He ultimately used the Revolutionary Guard and the clergy to outflank, sideline, jail rivals, elevate his handpicked Guardian Council above, and undermine the Islamic Republic’s already threadbare democratic institutions. In return, they granted him the superficial trappings of popular support, whipping up something like a cult surrounding Khamenei not only in Iran but throughout the Shia world.

What made him an ideal compromise candidate in 1989, will make him easy to replace. Reshuffling leadership at a time of war will most definitely add to the pressures on the regime, as war planners mostly likely intended. But Khamenei was no Khomeini, a giant of world history, or even Saddam Hussein.

Many Iranian opponents of the regime and in the diaspora call his death in an Israeli airstrike justice. I hope his quick, violent demise gives the families of those he killed a measure of satisfaction and closure.

I always found him a more pathetic than detestable character. He was a mediocre man, who betrayed his friends and allies, including the leftists who his regime jailed and tortured in the early years of the regime.

I would have liked to have seen him stand trial for his many crimes, and be subjected to interviews about his actions and his state of mind in the cold dark jail prison where he would spend his last days. I resent that he was awarded a hero’s death. He didn’t deserve it.

