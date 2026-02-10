Libyan rebel fighters seizing control of a building in Tripoli, 2011. Credit: Borzou Daragahi

In the spring and summer of 2011, Libya was struggling through one of the most gruelling periods of its recent history. The country’s east, west. and central coast were engulfed in war and chaos following the NATO-backed armed uprising agaisnt the regime of Muammer Gaddafi. In the western coastal cities and the Nafusa mountains, where I reported for several weeks, small bands of rebels were attempting to test Gaddafi’s defenses of the capital, Tripoli. Conditions were rough. Food and medical supplies were scarce. People were dying and being maimed daily. For most Libyans, it was a time of fear and trauma.

For the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, it was a time to make bank.

“Remember there are already $80 billion in frozen funds/assets internationally…so if we can identify/recover 5% to 10% of these monies and receive 10% to 25% as compensation we are talking about billions of dollars,” an Epstein associate named Gregory Brown wrote him in an email..

“I also have friends, formally with MI-6 and Mossad willing to help identify stolen assets and get them recovered. This is a give-me if we can get in early.”

Epstein and his associates’ communications on Libya center almost exclusively on possible business deals, according to emails and files in the Justice Department trove released recently. They offer few the barest outlines of a shadow world of backroom machinations regarding the country in the aftermath of its 2011 uprising.

Brown’s July 15, 2011 email was in response to Epstein’s quip that Libya was a risky venture. “The Libyans now are legit, but need real help,” he wrote. “They must be careful. There will be many claims on that money.” [Epstein’s grammar and spelling are corrected throughout.]

That email came two weeks after another note from Brown petitioning Epstein to provide humanitarian aid and political support for Libya’s rebels. “We look forward to working with you to help the Libyan people achieve democracy and a successful country with a just society,” he wrote.

It remains unclear from the emails if Epstein or anyone or anyone near him managed to exploit the situation surrounding Libya for gain. Brown did not reply to a request for an interview. Epstein’s email communications reference multiple phone and in-person conversations on Libya where the most substantive discussions and decisions could have taken place.

On March 19, 2012, for example, Brown emailed Libya with what he said is a “mandate” from the post-Gaddafi Tripoli government “giving our Libyan associates the exclusive rights to negotiate and conclude [a] settlement with Goldman Sachs,” which was the trustee of Libya’s sovereign wealth fund

He told Epstein that the group of Libyams “would like to come to New York City on March 28th to meet with you and your law firm that will run the litigation and sign a definitive agreement to move forward.”

A mysterious Libya trip

Another thread in the Epstein files involved a planned trip to the country in the middle of the war. Emails from mid-April 2011 show Epstein was involved in plans for a clandestine boat trip from Malta to Tripoli. He received a quote for a trip to Libya which seemed to have some kind of connection to the State Department, with a reference in one email to a “Boeing 727 U.S. State Department trip.”

“The latest update on Libya trip, possibility of flying passengers into Malta only, they would take a boat into Libya.”

“The latest update on Libya trip, possibility of flying passengers into Malta only, they would take a boat into Libya,” the sender, Thomas S. Moore of aviation insurer Global Aerospace, says. “Our insurance would only provide $100 million liability for travel into Libya, [the] US State Department requires $250 million.”

Epstein asks the sender, “Who is on the plane?”

Perhaps the most tantalizing document on Libya in the Epstein files is from September of 2011, just days after the fall of Tripoli to the rebels, from Epstein to someone whose name is redacted, stating that he was “at the Libya conference in Paris,” presumably the international donors conference held in Paris that year.

“I have not said anything about your plans,” he said to a mysterious player in the Sept. 1 email. “Your guys in the states should understand that there are eyes on every detail. As an American, you and I are under extra scrutiny and subject to very strict rules.”

He adds, “I will do nothing, even grey,” in a likely reference to the grey-zone hybrid warfare activities undertaken by intelligence operatives worldwide.

The UAE connection

In addition to Brown, another name pops up in reference to Libya in the Epstein files: Bill Conover. “We have total access to the new government in Libya for all business,” Conover wrote Epstein in late November 2011, a month after Gaddafi’s gruesome death at the hands of rebels. “They gave me an opportunity. No capital is required and substantial fees can be made with a few introductions. I need to discuss it in private. It’s urgent.”

Epstein and Bill Conover arranged a breakfast meeting in New York on Dec. 12, 2011. A day before, Conover pitched Epstein other possible business opportunities in Libya, with references to a wealthy family from the Libyan city of Misurata. “They were in the thick of things across the board in Libya and came out on top,” he wrote.

On March 6, 2012, just weeks after the first anniversary of the Libyan uprising, Conover sought to interest Epstein in a collaboration with wealthy United Arab Emirates and Libyan partners on “potential deals in Libya.”

“This is the group from Abu Dhabi who were principal financial sponsors of the rebellion.”

“This is the group from Abu Dhabi who helped start the [transitional government] of Libya and were principal financial sponsors of the rebellion that followed,” he wrote. “To date, they’ve already placed approximately $1 billion in a bank they own in Libya, will soon take control of the Libyan national phone company through a long-term management agreement and are seeking partners and brands for other business sectors.”

Conover could not be located.

Tripoli, August 2011 Credit: Borzou Daragahi

“Libya is fixed”

There is other evidence Epstein and his associates had interests or were seeking business in Libya. Points of reference include the resume of a Libyan oil industry executive. Even as late as 2013 Brown was lobbying Epstein to back former Libyan president Mohamed Yousef Al-Magarief “in supporting democracy and development in the rebuilding of the new Libya, in a similar way that President Clinton has been able to do with the Clinton Initiative internationally.”

There are even a couple of messages from Prince Andrew to Epstein, who seemed to be helping Epstein gain access to Libya weeks before the Arab Spring uprisings. In an exchange in early November 2010, the disgraced royal tells Epstein. “I will call you later this evening after I have had my chat with my Libyan contact to see what we can arrange for you in Tripoli.”

Andrew added in another exchange the same day, “Libya is fixed.”

