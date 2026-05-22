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Let’s Face It: Donald Trump Is An Idiot

His abject stupidity is at the heart of many US foreign policy failures and stumbles
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026, Istanbul

On Wednesday, Donald Trump took a call from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Erdogan-controlled judiciary removed the effective and charismatic leader of the opposition party from his post, and re-installed a flailing dullard.

On today’s podcast, I discuss how time after time, Trump’s idiocy, arrogance, and naïveté allow him to be used by adversaries and supposed allies. Cuba and Iran are also examples of how people are using his incredible stupidity to their own advantage.

As I also discuss during an update on India’s NewsX World, all Trump really cares about is looking good on television. He’s a blithering moron, a fact that can not be ignored.

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