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Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Istanbul

Don’t be fooled. The war hasn’t ended and it could reignite at any moment. But I am more optimistic about the ceasefire agreed to between Iran and the US than many of the analysts I’ve been hearing and reading since it was announced less than 24 hours ago.

Mostly, I think the ceasefire could hold because US President Donald Trump wants out. According to the New York Times, he was sold on a short quick war presented by President Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead he found himself taking phone calls from his billionaire golf buddies warning about imminent collapse of the global economy The danger, he was warned, was that Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz was producing shockwaves around the world, disrupting energy, food, and microchip supply chains. If the war continued, there was the risk that Yemen’s Houthis could shutter the Bab al Mandeb strait, choking off all traffic through the Suez Canal and plunging the world into an unprecedented crisis.

The sequence of events also suggested Trump was looking for an exit. Throughout the war Iran was negotiating with the US indirectly through the Egyptians, Turks, and Pakistanis. But in recent days, it waved off the Turks and the Egyptians as too compromised by the US.

Then, after Trump threatened twice to destroy Iran’s “civilization” in unhinged social media posts, Iran announced that it was no longer taking any communications from the Pakistanis either.It also called out Trump’s “mad man” bluff. The regime asked supporters to come out and stand on the bridges and near the power plants Trump was threatening to strike by prime time Tuesday night.

Shortly after, Trump apparently asked the Pakistanis to issue a tweet saying that the US had accepted Iran’s long forgotten 10-point proposal from a couple weeks ago. That gave Iran’s regime in Tehran an opening to take the deal and call it a win, while allowing Trump to TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out).

Winners and losers

There’s much discussion about who won and who lost the conflict. It was said at the begining that all Iran had to do to win was to withstand the American onslaught to emerge victorious. But I think the Islamic Republic came out better than that. It not only won, but it won big.

The US ambitiously tried to take out Iran’s defenses along the Strait of Hormuz in the first day of the war and instead struck a girls school, instantly stripping away much of the humanitarian sheen it had placed on the military action. Rather than crumble, Iran quickly counterattacked, not only launching attacks against US military sites, but also Arabian Peninsula infrastructure and Israel, eventually whittling away at its Iron Dome (remember that?) missile defense system. Throughout the conflict Iran destroyed US credibility by continuing to fire salvos and inflicting damage even as the American and Israeli officials kept insisting that the Islamic Republic was on its last legs.

But the main victory for Iran was the result of its seizure of the Strait of Hormuz, or rather its willingness to close the Strait. This was a major escalation and one that will be very difficult to reverse, even if Iran nominally agrees to give up control, and even if the Islamic Republic is eclipsed by another regime.

Bomb Iran? Hormuz closed. Assassinate an IRGC figure? Hormuz closed. Sanctions the Revolutionary Guard? Sorry, Hormuz is closed. Tweet something obnoxious? Closed today.

From now on Iran maintains de facto control over the Strait, and over the health of the global economy. Anytime Israel or America does something it doesn’t like, it can basically threaten to destroy the whole global economy. Bomb Iran? Hormuz closed. Assassinate an IRGC figure? Hormuz closed. Sanctions the Revolutionary Guard? Sorry, Hormuz is closed. Tweet something obnoxious? Closed today.

That will be baked into any negotiations over the next two weeks, as well as into the calculations of diplomats, armed forces, shipping companies, and insurers.

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That’s the reason why successive US administrations declined to attack Iran. They didn’t want to find out whether Iran could or would close the Strait or what impact the closure would have on the world economy. In short, we’re never going back to a time when Iran can’t control the Strait of Hormuz.

The regime has also been selling more oil at a higher price than before the war, giving it added funds to rebuild the country as well as replenish its arsenal.

The Iranian people face a grim future

Among the losers of the war are the people of Iran. The US and Israel launched something like 13,000 airstrikes on the country, destroying hospitals, universities, steel factories, infrastructure, the energy industry, and pharmaceutical plants, further immiserating Iranians already struggling with economic difficulties. At least 1,900 civilians were killed in the war, including several hundred children.

Any displays of political opposition can be depicted as the ultimate treachery, a betrayal of the Minab schoolgirls, as well as a prelude to another regime change war.

As many had predicted, the regime remains firmly in power, its assassinated leadership replaced with a younger, meaner, and angrier cadre of IRGC commanders determined to tighten their grip. Henceforth any displays of political opposition can be depicted as the ultimate treachery, a betrayal of the Minab schoolgirls, as well as a prelude to another regime change war.

The war will likely hurt Iran’s democratic aspirations, at least in the short term. Now that the conflict is over, attention can again be turned into the regime’s downard spiral of repression, its intolerance of political dissent, its corruption, and its brittle leadership.

Israel’s ‘failure on all fronts’

Israel was also a loser in the conflict. It did manage to reduce, at least temporarily, Iran’s military capacity, but at tremendous cost to itself and its global reputation, all while elevating Iran’s geostrategic position.

Netanyahu seemed blindsided by the US and Iranian truce announcements. Some of Netanyahu’s shills in the US like Bret Stephens (not linking to his crap) in the New York Times tried to paint it as a big defeat for Iran. But let’s hear what Eli Afriat, a former IDF soldier, had to say:

The Strait of Hormuz was OPEN EVEN BEFORE THE WAR (and free). I didn’t sit in a SHELTER FOR 40 DAYS AND NIGHTS TO OPEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ. What about the uranium? What about the ballistic missiles? What about the Iranian citizens who continue to be EXECUTED EVERY DAY?

Here’s Israeli citizen and activist Lizzy Finigen, an opponent of Netanyahu:

The war is over. No regime change. No nuclear [capability]. No uranium. Yes, a new regime—crazier, crueler, thirstier for revenge. Yes, an accelerated drive for the bomb. All in all, we came out of the war worse than we went into it. Netanyahu is a failure on all fronts.

And here’s Israeli opposition’s summary of the conflict:

Netanyahu led us to a strategic collapse. There was here a disgraceful combination of arrogance, irresponsibility, negligent staff work, lies sold to the Americans that damaged the trust between the countries. A military success that turned into a diplomatic disaster. Israel had no influence whatsoever on the agreement signed tonight between the United States and Iran. Netanyahu turned us into a protectorate state that receives instructions over the phone on matters concerning the core of our national security.

‘It’s a beautiful thing’

In some ways the US was an even bigger loser. It spent something like $45 billion on the conflict, lost several dozen aircraft, numerous bases, and various pieces of pricey communications equipment. In exchange it turned a country that was not a threat into a potential blood enemy, killing scores of Iranian children in at least two strikes on the very first day of the war.

The US also lost any prestige it had left. Trump’s genocidal language shocked the world, and prompted harsh retorts from world leaders, including the Pope, and onetime allies, including Tucker Carlson.

America’s military power proved formidable but not invincible, with Iran’s shooting down a F-35 stealth fighter and other aircraft, and both aircraft carrier groups sent into the battle experiencing massive technical problems that are the result of a corrupt and bloated Pentagon.

China, which ultimately goaded Tehran into accepting the ceasefire terms, must be pleased, and Russia, which provided signals intelligence and weaponry to Iran, will be debriefing its Iranian counterparts for battlefield insights applicable to Ukraine.

Not Trump will care about any of this. He didn’t end the war because of the civilian toll or the impact on American prestige. He doesn’t care. He cares about the Dow and oil prices, which impact his friends.

It was obvious from the beginning of the conflict that he had bitten off way more than he could chew. Trump is no Franklin D. Roosevelt or Lyndon B. Johnson or even George W. Bush. He’s eager to refocus his attention on more important matters like the big fight planned on the White House lawn on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, or the massive, illegal ballroom he is trying to build.

Call me optimistic but I don’t even think that he will play hardball in negotiations, including Iran’s audacious demand to continue charging tolls for the Strait of Hormuz. Asked about the toll scheme Trump told ABC News: “We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it — also securing it from lots of other people.”

He added, “It’s a beautiful thing”