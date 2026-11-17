Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Istanbul

A flood of dodgy intelligence claims about Iran suggests an effort to draw the US deeper into the conflict as a tense confrontation in the Persian Gulf continues.

In the latest episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi reports on the latest developments in the war, including the ongoing drone and missile attacks by Iran targeting the Gulf and ships crossing through the Strait of Hormuz, and American attacks on Iranian territory.

He also examines the risks of the US “no war, no peace” posture and how Iran may try to undermine it. He also talks about political developments in Washington, where a new class of elected officials could sabotage the war hawks’ schemes, and in Israel, where a desperate Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be producing intelligence to provoke a resumption of the most ferocious phase of the war.

In interviews with India’s NewsX World, Borzou also talks about the propaganda war between the US and Iran as they attempt to win over public opinion, captured US drones and what they could be used for, and the dangers of an unanticipated escalation in the war.

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