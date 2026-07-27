badlands

badlands

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Lindsey Graham: More Of A Warmongering Freak Than We Ever Imagined (S01E116)

Plus, the danger that Iran war could expand from the Persian Gulf to the Caspian and Red seas
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Monday, July 27, 2026, Chicago

Newly released video excerpts from a documentary movie show the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham giddy about goading the US into a war against Iran, eagerly hoping for the country to collapse into warring segments, and supplicating himself before his true master—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the latest edition of badlands, I discuss Graham’s legacy and what the latest revelations say about the US.

Also, in a pair of in-depth interviews with NewsX World, I discuss the war’s expansion to include both the Red Sea—with the ongoing escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis—and the Caspian Sea, following an attack by Ukraine on an Iranian ship.

badlands is a viewer-supported podcast. To receive new episiodes and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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