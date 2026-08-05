Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Chicago

Progressives and sane people celebrated an imporant victory for Senate candidate Abdul el-Sayed, who defeated Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Michigan Democratic Party primary.

The Israel lobby and other corrupt donors spent more than $60 million Stevens, but the very narrow margin of victory will likely convince them they could have won if they’d only lavished a few more million on the campaign.

Sayed will face an even tougher challenge as he takes on Republican Mike Rogers in the general elections coming up in November, I say in an interview with India’s NewsX World.

Meanwhile, it looks like missile depletions combined with market troubles are forcing the US to give in to Iranian demands on the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the obvious US losses and the seemingly impossible path to anything resembling a US victory, warmongering warmongers won’t let up, and appear unable to learn anything. Perhaps they need to take up a hobby.