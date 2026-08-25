badlands

badlands

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Neocon Wars Have All Been Failures. Will Iran Be Different?

Borzou Daragahi vs Nadeem Shehadi on US interventions abroad. Plus, Scott Bessent’s sanctions appear destined to fail.
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Borzou Daragahi
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Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Istanbul

US Secretary of State Scott Bessent launched the Trump administration’s “D-Day” sanctions on Iran to much fanfare.

In the latest edition of badlands, I delve into the sanctions and attempt to assess whether they will be any more effective than previous rounds of sanctions on Iran.

Plus, Nadim Shehadi and I debate models for the future of the Middle East, whether glittery global-connectedness of Dubai or the gritty resilience of Tehran is more desirable or feasible, as well as the successes and failures of the US wars in the Middle East.

badlands is a listener-supported podcast. To receive new episodes and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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