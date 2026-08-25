Neocon Wars Have All Been Failures. Will Iran Be Different?

Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Istanbul
US Secretary of State Scott Bessent launched the Trump administration’s “D-Day” sanctions on Iran to much fanfare.
In the latest edition of badlands, I delve into the sanctions and attempt to assess whether they will be any more effective than previous rounds of sanctions on Iran.
Plus, Nadim Shehadi and I debate models for the future of the Middle East, whether glittery global-connectedness of Dubai or the gritty resilience of Tehran is more desirable or feasible, as well as the successes and failures of the US wars in the Middle East.
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