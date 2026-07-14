Neocons Drag World Back To Brink Of Total Iran War (S01E107)

Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Chicago

US President Donald Trump plans to re-impose the blockade on Iranian ships transiting the Persian Gulf. As for other ships, he claims that not only is the Strait of Hormuz is “OPEN” but soon to become a cash machine for America!

In the latest episode of badlands, Brett Erickson of Obsidian Risk Advisors joins the podcast again to help unravel the combination of delusion and confusion that appears to be driving the Trump administration’s Middle East policy.

“He's desperate and he's clearly under way more pressure,” he tells me “I don’t think anyone expected it to go this bad. And I mean, he's just tweeting or Truthing. He's just spewing out nonsense because he's angry.”

Also, on today’s show, I discuss the whether diplomacy can still salvage the memorandum of understanding, as well as the increasing risk of Yemen being drawn onto the conflict in an interview with NewsX World.

Separately, I spoke about the latest news in the Persian Gulf in an interview with NPR’s mid-afternoon show Here & Now.