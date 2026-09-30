Neocons Still Lusting After Iran War ‘Wins’ (S01E161)

Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Istanbul

Most normal people would be relieved when a reports of a possible terrorist attack turns out to be a false alarm.

Not so the neocons and their less conspicuous fellow travelers in the international media and intelligentsia. They voiced disappointment and even rage when it turned what was initially hyped as possible Iranian “terror” attack on a UK military base turned out to be a group of wankers trying to steal diesel from the local yokels.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss the mental gyrations and conniving cynicism of “neocon lite,” elites depraved enough to lust after another war that leads to more dead brown people, but clever enough to cloak their unfettered bloodlust in platitudes about “competence” and “process.”

Also, in this jam-packed episode, a detailed interview with Turkish analyst and YouTube star İlkan Dalkuç about the political crisis caused by the burgeoning scandal surrounding the $18 billion collapse of several major financial institutions.

Finally, I answer questions about the diplomatic endeavors surrounding the Persian Gulf crisis in an interview with India’s NewsX World.