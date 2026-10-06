Republished from the Singapore Straits Times

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

ISTANBUL – Hossein-Reza’s plans to leave Iran for a trip to see friends and family in the Netherlands in October were waylaid by the US’ imposition of sanctions on the country’s aviation sector in August as part of Operation Economic Outcast – Washington’s attempt to isolate Iran economically.

Would he be able to secure a ticket to Amsterdam, he wondered? Would he be forced to travel by road to neighbouring Turkey or Armenia?

While some respond to such uncertainty with anxiety or even dread, Hossein-Reza, a 40-something documentarist, was relaxed.

After a year in Iran that included chaos and gunfire in the streets, warfare in the skies, internet blockages and economic devastation, as well as questions about the country’s very future, he is taking the travel hiccup in his stride.

“I never even try to book a ticket until a day or two before I have to leave,” he said in an interview, on the condition that his full name not be published.