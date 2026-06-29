Offside in Seattle, And In The Strait Of Hormuz (S01E97)

Monday, June 29, 2026, Istanbul

Iran was booted from the World Cup, failing to advance to the knockout round after a controversial referee call and a heartbreaking game for Iranian football fans.

Meanwhile in Strait of Hormuz, Iran and the US traded strikes after Iran attacked ships that were using a path Tehran considers forbidden.

Ambiguity and misunderstandings led to confusion in both cases.

In the free portion of today’s edition of badlands, I explain in interviews why the latest round of strikes between the US and Iran won’t spell the end of the ceasefire or the collapse of the negotiations based on the memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Then, football journalist and friend of badlands Nima Tavallaey Roodsari offers his unwavering take on the referees’ call, and then later in the section for paying subscribers, he offers up his picks for the final four in the 2026 World Cup.

In today’s jam-packed podcast, I also discuss:

The economic dimensions of the conflict for the world, Iran, and the US.

The internal political dynamics in each of the countries and how do they clash

Trump’s comments on the 2020 killing of Qassem Suleimani

How does the Gulf countries see any peace deal

Why Iran cannot be excluded from Gulf security matters

Whether the World Cup can impact diplomacy

Today’s edition was in part a collaboration between badlands and India’s NewsX World and Algeria’s AL24 News.