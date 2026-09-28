‘Ponzi Scheme’: Massive Financial Scandal Engulfs Turkey (S01E159)

Monday, September 28, 2026, Istanbul

Turkey is being rocked by one of the worst financial scandals in its history, with some estimating that $19 billion in investor assets have been pilfered.

What’s worse, many of those allegedly involved in the collapse of Tera Investment are connected to the ruling Justice and Development Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the latest episode of badlands, I break down the scandal and discuss the mounting public outrage.

Also, in interviews with India’s NewsX World, I discuss a gamut of topics, including Xi Jinping’s visit to the US, Iran’s offering to return to the negotiating table with the US, Yemeni Houthis’ conflict with Saudi Arabia, and the US pressure on Cuba.