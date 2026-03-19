Pro-War Vs Anti-War: A Debate On Iran

Thursday, March 19, 2026, Istanbul

Some big war news today. Iran shot at and struck a US F-35 stealth fiigher. The damaged plane managed to land in the Gulf.

Iran also fired a barrage of missiles at Israel’s refinery in Haifa, in response to the Israeli strikes on the South Pars refinery on Wednesday. At least one managed to hit the offshore facility.

All of this contradicts repeated US and Israeli assessments that they have all but degraded Iranian capabilities.

Meanwhile European leaders vowed to provide whatever help is appropriate to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But as many have said, the fundamental problem with Hormuz is a geography in which anyone with a slingshot and a stick of dynamite can disrupt traffic, much less an army with a a vast arsenal of drones.



Regime change or collapse will only result in chaos and a dozen pro-IRGC militias that will be even more disruptive to the strait than the current regime. No mighty international armada of warships can escort the tankers and freighters through. Only a political and diplomatic solution can restore order and normalcy to the strait.

Today had a lively discussion with a strong advocate of war who reached out to me social media. He goes by the handle “Iron Horsey,” and we had an interesting hour-long discussion about the war and whether it will ultimately succeed.

Listen or watch.

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