mike siroky
Jan 8

So, to summarize, Iranians will choose order over liberty and democracy, proving once again that Israel is the only functioning multiethnic democratic state in the Middle East.

Ehsan Qadir
Jan 11

Despite some good points, this article is just too pessimistic.

Who does not like order? Has that stopped revolutions in Ukraine, Georgia, Egypt or Armenia? In fact the Islamic Republic is the bastion of corruption, arbitrariness, lack of law and order, and instability. When an IRGC chief bans the importation of auto tires except through his own organization - on the surface it may appear as a very stable business matter - while in reality it creates havoc in the economy and within industries.

When the only law and order is what puts the rights of the regime, or favors its ideological make up ahead of individual rights, then there cannot be stability. When the government prints money to pay for a class of grifters whose sole job is to protect the regime from justice and accountability, then that is not order, and even less of law and order.

