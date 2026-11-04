Republicans, Neocons Massacred In Historic Midterm Elections (S01E185)

Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Istanbul

In the end, it was even worse for Republicans than the polls predicted. Democrats have seized control of the Senate and House, and the bleeding for the Republicans hasn’t even ended. They will also lose hundreds of state and local elections that have yet to be reported.

In the latest episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi dissects the shocking outcomes of the recent midterm elections, where Republican dominance faced a dramatic collapse. He picks out winners and losers, and assesses next steps.

He discusses the staggering sums of money—over $450 million from figures like Elon Musk—spent to influence the election, and how it all backfired spectacularly.

He calls attention to the rise of influential new voices in politics, including Twitch streamer Hassan Piker, who turned the tide for several congressional candidates.

In an interview with India’s NewsX World, Borzou also discusses how the election outcome might impact US foreign policy and the Iran war.

Notes: