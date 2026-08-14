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Rogue Regimes: Governments Which Oppress, Abduct, And Brutalize (S01E129)

Iran, Israel, and the US compete for rogue regime of the week
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Friday, August 15, 2026, Paris

One kidnapped innocent people and forced them into concentration camps. Another aired a forced confession live on television. Yet another stole people’s homes and terrorized their inhabitants.

In this very special, jam-packed episode of badlands, three misbehaving governments compete for the dubious honor of “rogue regime of the week.”

I also give a quick update on the latest scheme by the administration of Donald Trump to laumch a new pressure campaign against Iran.

Plus, in an inteview with India’s NewsX World, I discuss the latest comments from Norway’s foreign minister about the Persian Gulf crisis as well as the latest on the Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon.

badlands is a viewer-supported show. To receive new episodes and support my work, please become a paid subscriber.

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