Rogue Regimes: Governments Which Oppress, Abduct, And Brutalize (S01E129)

Friday, August 15, 2026, Paris

One kidnapped innocent people and forced them into concentration camps. Another aired a forced confession live on television. Yet another stole people’s homes and terrorized their inhabitants.

In this very special, jam-packed episode of badlands, three misbehaving governments compete for the dubious honor of “rogue regime of the week.”

I also give a quick update on the latest scheme by the administration of Donald Trump to laumch a new pressure campaign against Iran.

Plus, in an inteview with India’s NewsX World, I discuss the latest comments from Norway’s foreign minister about the Persian Gulf crisis as well as the latest on the Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon.