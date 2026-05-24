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Rumors Of Iran Deal Trigger Epic Neocon Meltdowns

Trump discovers diplomacy, Turkey’s democratic backsliding, and a troop deployment in Poland
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026, Istanbul

News of a possible deal between Iran and the US sent heads exploding among neocons and warmongers. Truth be told it was a delight to be behold.

In today’s special edition of the podcast, I discuss the deal and how it could still fall apart.

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Plus, in an interview with India’s NewsX World, I speak about Turkey’s efforts to destroy President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main opposition party and shut down an important university.

Also, what a US troop deployment in Poland could mean.

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