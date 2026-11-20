Friday, November 20, 2026, Istanbul

There is no ceasefire. On Thursday, Israel fired tank rounds at a Palestinian tent encampment in Gaza City, killing two people. The Israeli warfare include continued draconian Israeli restrictions on aid supplies, construction material, and basic provisions entering Gaza.

In the latest episode of badlands, activist and Middle East analyst Mouin Rabbani, author of the forthcoming book “Gaza Apocalypse,” joins host Borzou Daragahi to discuss ongoing events in Gaza and the West Bank, his own experiences traveling to and from Palestine.

Joining the podcast from his home in the The Hague, Mouin also discusses the possibility that there could be some accountability for Israel’s horrific crimes.

Borzou and Mouin also discuss the rise of Gad Saad, a racist grifter who has become Elon Musk’s favorite “philosopher.”

In the introduction, Borzou discusses the unfortunate ascent of Hakeem Jeffries and what the means for the Democratic Party in the US.

Notes: