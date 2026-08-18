badlands

badlands

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Screwing Over Your Friends And Neighbors (S01E131)

Trump threatens Oman and tosses South Korea under the bus. Iran is watching.
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Donald Trump plumbs new depths of dishonor and disloyalty by threatening to bomb one ally while throwing another to the nuclear-armed wolves.

In the latest episode of badlands, I ask why Iran or any country not named Israel would trust the US or make any deals with it.

Also, badlands re-posts an interview with former Chinese diplomat and host of the podcast “Devil’s AdvocateHan Yang from March, when the war between Iran and the US was raging.

I made a number of predictions on the war’s outcome. Listen or watch to assess how well or poorly I performed.

badlands is a listener-supported podcasst. To receive new episodes and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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