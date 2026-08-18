Screwing Over Your Friends And Neighbors (S01E131)

Donald Trump plumbs new depths of dishonor and disloyalty by threatening to bomb one ally while throwing another to the nuclear-armed wolves.

In the latest episode of badlands, I ask why Iran or any country not named Israel would trust the US or make any deals with it.

Also, badlands re-posts an interview with former Chinese diplomat and host of the podcast “Devil’s Advocate” Han Yang from March, when the war between Iran and the US was raging.

I made a number of predictions on the war’s outcome. Listen or watch to assess how well or poorly I performed.