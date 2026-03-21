Seeking Civility In The Toxic Iran War Debate

Saturday, March 21, 2026, eastern Turkey

The discussion over the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran has become a toxic and divisive issue in the Iranian American community,

Just look at online to see yelling matches erupting on Twitter. There are videos of Iranians storming into shops of compatriots in the Diaspora, demanding that people put up flags or posters showing allegiance to to Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former king, or face harrassment if they don’t.

Because I believe that the ongoing war will be bad for ordinary Iranians, Americans, and nearly everyone else in the world, I am constantly accused of being a regime puppet or a traitor, and hammered with insults and swear words in Persian and English.

I recently offered to debate any war advocate as long as the tone was civil and amicable. “Warren McCommon,” the handle of an Iranian living in the Diaspora, took me up on the offer. We discussed the state of Iranian culture, Iranians’ national identity, and the role of religion in the country’s political life. We also debated the significance of the Feb. 28 US airstrikes on the elementary school in Minab, and whether the war will benefit or hurt ordinary Iranians.

Please listen and comment.

And if you’d like to have a discussion, please send me a note.

Message Borzou Daragahi

Photo: Mourners at the gravesite of children killed by a US airstrike on Feb. 28 in the Iranian city of Minab. (Tasnim News Agency.