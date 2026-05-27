She Reports Iran News In Her Pajamas

In today’s edition of badlands, I speak with journalist Leila Gharagozlou, a CNN correspondent who has amassed a massive following on her TikTok account with astute, pithy takes and takedowns on Iran and geopolitics.

She often gives her talks while chilling on her couch in Dubai in her favorite bathrobe.

In a wide-ranging discussion we talk about everything from the role of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran to best Persian restaurant in Dubai.

“I found that people who generally should understand the region a little bit better seem to constantly be misinterpreting and misunderstanding the Iranians and their point of view and how Iran works inside,” she says. “And I don’t know where that comes from. I can only assume that it is maybe this kind of wishful thinking—almost delusion—of what we want to happen rather than what is actually happening on the ground and how Iran fundamentally functions.”

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