Fire atop a tower in Bahrain following an Iranian drone strike.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Istanbul

Dalia Ghanem was fired during an abrupt 15-minute meeting. “You are terminated,” she said she was told by her employers, the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, the latest incarnation of the former Brookings Doha Center in Qatar.

“It was a clinical, bureaucratic severing,” she said she was told on April 5, all part of a routine “restructuring.”

But Ghanem, a respected scholar, alleges that she was pushed out from her job as program director at the council as result of a piece she had written four days earlier about the future of the glittery Arabian Peninsula city states following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The April 1 piece went viral on social media, provoking both praise and condemnation.

Dalia Ghanem

The think tank rejects the assertion that Ghanem was fired for speaking her mind. In an emailed statement, the council said Ghanem was let go as the result of a restructuring, “part of a broader internal organizational restructuring process that affected all programs and several staff positions across the institution.”

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It added that the “restructuring reflected internal operational and strategic considerations and was not related to the views, analysis, or opinions expressed by Ms. Ghanem in any article, publication, media appearance, or public commentary.”

It added, “any suggestion that her departure was connected to her academic or public-facing work is factually inaccurate and misleading.”

“People didn’t want to hear that the Levant and the Gulf are no longer two different worlds, but part of the same tragic geography.”

—Dalia Ghanem

Ghanem acknowledged that two other scholars were also laid off from the think tank but that the timeline of events was highly suspect.

“I published it on Wednesday, April 1,” she said. “I got terminated four days later. The sequence speaks for itself.”

Ghanem’s firing shows the expanding risks of working as an expatriate in the Arabian Peninsula.