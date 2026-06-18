Sipping Neocon Tears: Warmongers Rage Over Iran Deal

Thursday, June 18, 2026, Istanbul

Next week we could be in a war again, with Donald Trump bombing the shit out of Iran and Iran destroying the Gulf’s energy infrastructure.

But this week, we are drinking neocon tears, as warmongers crash out over the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the US and upcoming negotiations to hammer out a durable deal.

In today’s podcast, I savor some of the meltdowns and turnabouts, specifically from famed neocon John Podhoretz, who once said Trump could say any antisemitic slur he wanted so long as he bombed Iran.

I also go to into detail about the Iran memorandum and its implications in an interview with NewsX World.