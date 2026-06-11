So, The US Ain't Gonna Bomb The Sh*t Out of Iran?

Thursday, June 11, 2026, Istanbul

If you look at social media you might be forgiven for being confused. One day Donald Trump says the US is within days of a durable peace deal with Iran. The next moment he’s threatening to bomb the country. Then he declares the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. Then he demands that Iran open it up to traffic.

He then threatens to “bomb the shit” of Iran. And then hours later, starts threatening that he’s about to take over Iran’s Khark island.

But then suddenly, at around 1:30 pm Eastern time, he says that there’s a deal!

In today’s episode of badlands, I discuss Trump’s gyrations and the week warfare that preceded it in a pair of interviews with India’s NewsX World.

I am joined for a brief interview with Daniel DePetris of Defense Priorities, a Washington think tank.

Plus, I discuss the growing tensions between Turkey and Israel.