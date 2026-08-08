Sour Grapes: US, Israel Lose On Hormuz, Diplomatic Alliances (S01E124)

Friday, August 7, 2026, Chicago

Two major developments in the Middle East this week. The US appears poised to hand over control of the Strait of Hormuz over to the Iranians, even as it whines that it doesn’t need it anyway.

Meanwhile, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan inked a major security partnership, dissing the US attempt to corral the countries of the region into the pro-Israel Abraham Accords. That promoped pro-Israel shills to downplay the Mecca agreement and predict its demise.

As a bonus for Arabic speakers, I was interviewed by Egypt’s Al Qahera TV about the latest developments in the Iran conflict.