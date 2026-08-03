badlands

badlands

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Spoils Of War: Why Iran Won’t Give Up The Strait of Hormuz (S01E120)

Plus, destroying neocon argument that war has been going on for 47 years, plus the latest in diplomatic talks and a brief update on Gaza
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Monday, August 3, 2026, Chicago

Donald Trump backed off from his latest threat to launch a major campaign against Iran, citing a fresh breakthrough in talks between Iran and Oman over re-establishing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss why Iran feels entitled to keep control of the Strait of Hormuz, which it sees as its spoils in a war that was unjustly launched against it.

I also address the neocon argument that Iran has been at war against the US for “47 years.”

In an interview with Fahd Hassan of Pakistan’s Express 24/7 News I discuss why the war seems to keep going through constant cycles of escalation and diplomacy.

I also talk about the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the latest security and diplomatic developments with India’s NewsX World.

Finally, in an interview with NPR’s Here & Now, I discuss the prospects for a peace deal in Gaza.

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