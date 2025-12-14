Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa addresses this year’s United Nations General Assembly, the first Syrian leader to do so in history. (Syrian Arab News Agency/UN)

It’s become fashionable for the commentariat across the political spectrum to describe Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa as an al Qaeda “terrorist.” From Ana Kasparian on the left to Tucker Carlson on the right, they have voiced outrage that the former Islamist rebel fighter they routinely call a “head-chopper” seized control of Damascus in 2024 and became leader of Syria.

That anger reached a fever pitch when Sharaa, previously known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al Jolani, was welcomed in Washington last month. That’s when President Donald Trump called him “handsome” and sprayed him with cologne in the Oval Office, and he was spotted shooting hoops with US military commanders he may have once fought against.

Sharaa’s forces—like every armed group in the Syrian conflict— did evil shit, and were credibly accused of engaging in sectarian purges. But it’s way too broad a brush to paint Sharaa, former leader of the Syrian group Jabhat al-Nusra. as a “head-chopper” or “terrorist.” I generally avoid calling any group or person a “terrorist,” because it generates more heat than light. But in Sharaa’s case, it underplays his role in Middle East history, and risks underestimating his future impact.

Yes, he’s a former al Qaeda militant. But he’s a lot more than that. He is as much a yuppie as a jihadi, with a life trajectory more akin to Fidel Castro than Osama bin Laden. The reason why the US and much of the world embraced him is because they had no choice. Over the course of Syria’s 13-year war, he adeptly used the instruments of war and politics to outflank, defeat, or co-opt every other contender in Syria’s game of thrones. Among a substantial number of Syrians, he is now regarded as a national hero who toppled the country’s despised leader Bashar al-Assad and his family’s decades-long dictatorship.

Like both Castro and Bin Laden, Sharaa was the child of privilege. He was raised in a highly educated, upper middle class Sunni Arab household. His dad, Hussein, is a well-regarded economist and political activist who has spent his life in and out of prison and exile. The bar was set high. One of Sharaa’s siblings became a doctor, and the other a lawyer. Sharaa took a different path. He dropped out of college to join the Islamist militant groups fighting uprising against the 2003 US invasion and occupation in Iraq.

Little is known of his battlefield exploits. He wound up locked up in various Iraqi prisons for half a decade, before being released from jail just before the 2011 uprising in Syria. He rejoined the fight, eventually teaming up with the late leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, to launch a Syrian version of his group to fight against the Assad regime.

But the two men fell afoul, and Sharaa’s Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS went to war against each other. Indeed, in addition to fighting against the regime, Sharaa’s group fought against almost every single faction in the Syrian civil war. That included Turkish backed-rebel groups vetted by the CIA, the local branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and other rival jihadi rebel groups. Often, Sharaa’s forces simultaneously battled multiple foes on multiple fronts across Syria, and defeated them all. Sharaa eventually disavowing al Qaeda and made clear that his group’s fight was restricted to Syria, and only Syria.

There are allegations that NATO member Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Sharaa. In reality, Ankara didn’t like him. It was forced to come to terms with Sharaa after he defeated or absorbed almost all the groups Turkey had backed. Over the years, I was told repeteadly by Syrians, Turks and various spooks and diplomat that Sharaa was simply the fiercest and most effective rebel group.

Eventually, Sharaa and his fighters carved out a zone of control in Syria’s northwest Idlib province. There, Sharaa accomplished what neither Baghdadi nor the PKK’s Syria could do: establish a somewhat stable and sustainable state within a state in Syria without pissing off regional or international powers. Sharaa delegated day-to-day power to local councils led by respected community leaders while he and his men fended off Syrian regime offenses. The focus was on rebuilding institutions like hospitals and universities and protecting civilians, winning a broad measure of public support for his regime.

Sharaa’s rule was harsh, with little political freedom. But he also proved pragmatic. The worldly college kid brought up in a cosmopolitan household began to emerge. He showed flexibility, giving way to public pressure on social issues such as the role of women in public spaces. Unlike ISIS, he was internationally savvy. Rather than kidnap and kill foreign journalists, he welcomed reporters, researchers, and diplomats into the enclave, arranging tours of the province and allowing embeds with his fighters

Ahmad al-Sharaa and his deputies during celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of the overthrow of the Assad regime (Syrian Arab News Agency)

The lightning 2024 offensive caught the world off guard, and many conspiracists speculate foreign hands helped him to power. But reports suggest Sharaa had been building up toward an attack for years. He saw an opportunity while the US was distracted by the elections and the Assad regime’s backers Russia and Iran were bogged down in their own dramas, and only then convinced Turkey to give him a green light and some logistical and military support.

It was jarring to see how smoothly Sharaa shed his combat fatigues for a suit and tie, and pivoted from guerrilla warlord to respectable statesman. Sharaa’s ability to win over both the monarchs of the Arabian Peninsula and his neighbors as well as world leaders, including Assad backer Russia, has also been impressive.

Just compare his regime’s global reception to that of the Taliban, which took power three years earlier, and remains a pariah. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was a head-chopper. He took over Mosul in 2014, began various campaign of mass murder minorities, drew global attention, and eventually imploded. By contras, within, months of taking over Syria, Sharaa was chilling in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron.

Since the collapse of the Assad regime, Syria has suffered outbreaks of sectarian violence and chaos, some of it typical in post-conflict scenario. None of it appears to have shaken Sharaa’s rule. His greatest challenge has been repeated Israeli air strikes and land incursions which have killed civilians, with apparent the aim of provoking a new conflict with Sharaa’s regime. Israel has the military upper hand, and Sharaa knows Syria is too weak to respond, for now. “We are not concerned in being a country that exports conflict, including to Israel,” he said in Qatar.

In the long term, Israel should be careful not to understaimate Sharaa. He fought for more than 20 years to become leader of Syria. He is here to stay after cementing for himself four more years of rule without any promise of elections, and is well on his way to becoming a significant figure in the region’s future. He’s a guy with broad bandwidth, a generational figure who cannot be blithely dismissed as an extremist thug.

(Please excuse any copy editing or grammatical errors.)