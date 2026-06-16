Submit Or Die: Why Israel Is Crushing The Palestinian Economy

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Istanbul

A major new report by the Crisis Group details how the Israel has increasingly pushed the once-thriving economy of the West Bank to the brink of disaster. The increasing pauperization of Palestinian residents has major impacts for the viability of communities in what would be the bulk of any future Palestinian state. says Joost Hiltermann, author of the report, in an interview with badlands.

“If you listen to people like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, the two right-wing ministers, they make very clear that they want the population out unless they utterly submit to Israeli diktat,” he tells me. “Anybody who resists Israeli governance or orders in the future would be marked for deportation.”

In addition, I describe and analyze a leaked version of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran that is to be signed on Friday, and discuss the details and implications in an interview with India’s NewsX World.