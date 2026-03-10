Sudan’s Forgotten Civil War Still Simmers

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Istanbul

Sudan’s conflict has been described as one of the worst outbreaks of political violence over the last quarter century. At least 150,000 people, overwhelmingly civilians have been killed. Cities and towns lie ruins. Observers have repeatedly described the bloodshed as genocide.

The Los Angeles Times’ foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos recently returned from a rare reporting trip to Sudan. I caught up with him while his memory of the visit was still fresh.

I asked him about the humanitarian situation and the status of the fighting between the two main belligerents, the Sudanese Army and a powerful militia backed by the United Arab Emirates, a US and Israeli ally.

We discussed the role of foreign interlopers as well as the prospects of a return to normalcy in the country. We also talked about just how hard it is to even enter the country as a journalist and report from the ground.

(All photos courtesy of Nabih Bulos.)