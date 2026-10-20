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Taking On Marco Rubio’s Middle East Delusions (S01E174)

The Secretary of State has an understanding of the region fed to him by neocon sycophants
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Costa del Sol, Spain

Marco Rubio recently gave an interview to the rightwing Breitbart News prompted by his October 7 speech in Athens about the administration’s embrace of “Western Civilization.”

In the latest totally free episode of badlands, Borzou Daragahi dissects the secretary of state’s inaccuracies, falsehoods, and deranged illusions regarding antiquity, US foreign policy, and the Middle East.

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Borzou kicks off the discussion by questioning Rubio’s qualifications, arguing that despite his political stature, his grasp on international issues is alarmingly thin. He points out the glaring contradictions in Rubio’s narrative about Western civilization, highlighting the absurdity of framing it as a monolithic entity.

In addition to the historical inaccuracies in Rubio’s speech, Borzou addresses Rubio’s rhetoric, which panders to extremist ideologies while ignoring pressing issues like Cuba’s plight. He also breaks down the implications of his Middle East policy stances, particularly towards Iran.

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