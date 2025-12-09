Any doubt that Elon Musk wants to use his immense power and wealth for evil was all but dispelled in recent days. In case you missed it, the tech billionaire has been on a days-long tirade against the European Union over his own X social media platform.

He was reacting to the imposition of a €120 million European Commission fine on X, formerly known as Twitter, over its failures to comply with the Digital Services Act. That’s an important piece of European legislation meant to prevent monopolies and abuses by tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and the rest of them.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief claimed that the fine stifled “free speech” and innovation. In fact, the fine had little to do with free speech or even technological innovation. The penalties were imposed because of how Musk has been allowing X to be used as a laundromat for disinformation, propaganda, and financial scams.

Specifically, they related to what EU regulators described as the “deceptive” blue check tool which allows anyone who pays up to appear to have a verified account; failure to maintain transparency on political advertising and scams; and failure to meet requirements to allow researchers to assess its algorithm on politics and other sensitive issues.

Empowering ordinary people and regulators to take on these elite billionaires…may be the only way to prevent them from making their dystopic visions a reality.

Now, a normal businessperson might just pay the fine—about half what Musk gave in political money to get US President Donald Trump into office—or have his lawyers challenge it in court while focusing on attention running his companies. Instead, Musk totally lost it. Using his own platform, he likened the EU to Nazi Germany (in a post he later apparently removed) and spent days spewing racist garbage and rightwing talking points dredged up from the lowest debts of his soul. The toxic messages were amplified using bots and an AI-powered algorithm designed to treat him like a god. If you really want to see how venomous and deranged Musk has become, just take a look at his X timeline, perhaps after taking a dose of dramamine.