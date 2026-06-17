From left, former Israeli intelligence minister Gila Gamliel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a 2023 meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2026, Istanbul

Iran was in chaos. A foreign army was attacking. The regime’s grip on power was considered shaky. And then, seemingly out of nowhere, came the voice of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the deposed shah, giving a speech calling on Iranians to turn against the regime.

This wasn’t January, when Pahlavi got on social media and called on Iranians to rise up against the Islamic Republic amid ongoing protests. This was 40 years ago, when Iran was in the midst of its eight-war against Iraq. At that time, by late 1986, Iran had turned the tide in the conflict and was defeating the Iraqis. It had launched incursions in several directions and had come within 75 miles of reaching Baghdad.

In the Persian Gulf Iranian attacks on shipping, prompted by ferocious Iraqi strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure, disrupting global energy markets and raising US concerns that the so-called tanker war

That’s when the Pahlavi’s voice and image, in what was later revealed as a sophisticated CIA operation in which a device was smuggled into the state television headquarters took over Iranian airwaves and was broadcast to Iranian viewers listeners for 11 minutes.

“I will return and we will take Iran back,” he reportedly said. “Together, we will pave the way to the happiness of our nation through freedom.”

Pahlavi did not “return” and “take Iran back.” The CIA operation was never meant to lead to Pahlavi’s installation as ruler of Iran but just to put pressure on Tehran, to give the nascent clerical regime a taste of Washington’s ability to infiltrate and undermine the Islamic Republic. The clandestine operation was also a clear violation of the Algiers Accords, the 1981 deal between the US and Iran that committed both countries to non-interference in each other’s affairs.

Pahlavi, 65 years old, has sometimes been written off as a lightweight who has no substantial interest in actually leading a nation and Iran. Some describe as lazy. He has indeed mostly been a professional failure eager to make a living off speaking fees to finance the luxury lifestyles of his wife and daughters after much of his fortune was embezzled in the first years after he began his exile in the US.

But his actions and role in the current war merit subjecting him, his actions, and his motives to far more scrutiny. His father, Mohammad-Reza Pahlavi was toppled in a popular uprising in the early 1950s and then reinstalled as dictator by the CIA and the MI6. It may be that Pahlavi imagines he can return to power in Tehran on the back of an Abrams or Merkava tank, like his father.

I spent some time delving into Pahlavi’s connections to Israeli and American clandestine operations. There is no conclusive evidence that he is on the payroll of any spy outfit. But there are clear suggestions that he coordinates his actions and communications with the governments of Israel and the US, and clearly benefits from shadowy assistance provided by foreign powers.