The Energy Crisis Is Still Not Over (S01E102)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Paris

Is the oil shock finished? Not really. Energy analyst Robin Mills joins the latest edition of badlands for an interview on whether the tentative opening of the Strait of Hormuz will lead to a normalization of energy prices.

Mills says energy output remains still below pre-war levels, in part because Gulf states are tentative about ramping up production.

In this edition, I also discuss the latest kerfuffle over FIFA, the worldwide soccer organization that seemed to bend to Donald Trump’s will over a red card issued to an American player. (The US team still lost badly to Belgium).

Plus, in an interview with the radio program The World, I discuss the future of Iran following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the consolidation of power by a new crop of regime stalwarts.