Saturday, March 7, 2026, Istanbul

It was one of the most stunning moments of the war so much. A US news anchor asked Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, why Iran was attacking US miltiary installations the Arabian Peninsula.

“Why is attacking US military bases abroad justified,” the anchor asked.

Araghchi was so incredulous he was momentarily dumbfounded.

“Because they are attacking us,” Araghchi said.

The clip went viral, with much of the internet mocking the idiocy and myopia of the American journalists (“Next he’ll tell us that Jesus wasn’t an American.”) It was also the centerpiece of Al Jazeera’s latest episode of its weekend media critcism show, “The Listening Post” (above), for which I was among the guests interviewed.

In general, I think the media coverage of the war so far has been marginally better than previous US wars of choice. The print media in particular has been critical of the war. This reflects deep skepticism about the conflict, not only by the American public, but the US intelligence community as well.

A classified intelligence report by American spies described by unnamed officials to the Washington Post concluded that Trump’s gambit for a quick war was a fantasy. It suggested that even a major war would fail to dislodge the Islamic Republic:

The report, completed about a week before the United States and Israel initiated the war on Feb. 28, outlined succession scenarios stemming from either a narrowly tailored campaign against Iran’s leaders or a broader assault against its leadership and government institutions, the people familiar with its findings said. In both cases, the intelligence concluded that Iran’s clerical and military establishment would respond to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by following protocols designed to preserve continuity of power, these people said. The prospect of Iran’s fragmented opposition taking control of the country was described as “unlikely,” said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a classified report.

The US intelligence community’s conclusions also reflect the opinon of most serious Iran. In an interview on Friday, I told public radio station KALW that hitting Iran hard will only strengthen the regime’s domestic power.

Iran’s system or nezam relies on ideological cohesion rather than a cult of personality to maintain its grip. The Post quoted Brooking Institute scholar Suzanne Maloney describing the intelligence report as “a deeply informed assessment of the Iranian system and the institutions and processes that have been established for many years.”

How did Trump become convinced to ignoe the experts and conclude that killing Khamenei would deliver a knock-out blow to the regime? Turns out South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has been collaborating with Israeli spies and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gaslight Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal:

To help make the case on Iran, Graham traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks, meeting with members of the country’s intelligence agency. “They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,” he said. He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said.

If Graham had collaborated with the spies and political leadership of any other country in the world on a operation to press a US president into war, he would have been accused of treason. Instead, he’ll be probably be re-elected to office this year by gullible South Carolina voters.