Moment of impact: Still from a photo shows suicide drone hitting military baes in northern Iraq.

Monday, March 16, 2026, Istanbul

Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion was no ordinary soldier. He was a veteran of daring, high-risk small-team combat operations and rescue missions. He had served in Chad, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, and Afghanistan. He belonged to the chasseurs alpins, or the mountain hunters. It is an elite infantry unit of the French army based near Grenoble, in the French Alps.

About a month before the war in Iran started, as tensions between Washington and Tehran crescendoed, he was deployed to northern Iraq with other men from his unit as part of a training mission, ostensibly to help Iraqi fends off the last few remnants of the Islamic State.

On March 12, an alleged Iranian-made kamikaze drone struck his base, killing him. He was 42. Six of his mates were injured, according to the French ministry of defense. France was outraged.

“This attack against our forces engaged in the fight against [the Islamic State] since 2015 is unacceptable,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “Their presence in Iraq is part of the strict framework of the fight against terrorism.”

Tehran did not claim responsibility for the strike; it was likely conducted by one of its allied Iraqi Shia militias. Iran or its proxies have also targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, the American consulate in Erbil, and oil refineries of northern Iraq, though curiously, they have yet to target the larger and far more important oil infrastructure in the south. In response to the the attack on Frion’s base, the US launched retaliatory strikes at the militia believed responsible.

Tehran has long accused the US and its partners of using Iraq as a base to spy on and conduct clandestine operations against Iran. As the war got underway Tehran said the US and Israel were seeking to recruit Iranian Kurdish guerilla groups based along Iran’s western border in northern Iraq as a proxy force against it.

Iran said March 15 that its intelligence services foiled a planned attack along its frontiers. “Enemies tried to create unstable conditions in the country by simultaneously designing military operations and creating social crises,” the Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian army commander along the border as saying.

It’s unclear if the purported intelligence tip-off was connected to the attack on the French base. US and Israeli officials have openly toyed with the idea of recruiting and equipping the Kurds to attack Iran. The idea is that they could serve as a ground force to pressure the Islamic Republic. Or they could trigger a popular uprising to topple the regime. (I warned this was a dangerous and foolish scheme in a recent podcast.)

To be clear, there is no evidence of a connection between the killing of the French soldier and the gambit to use the Kurdish militias as a US and Israeli ground force. According to France, “Frion was there because his country, France, has been engaged in Iraq for 11 years as part of the international coalition against” the Islamic State, the government said. “He was there serving that mission : fighting terrorism and supporting our local partners..”

But there are some curious details about the talented Frenchman that are worth examining.

French Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion

Frion belonged to the chasseurs alpins, or the mountain hunters. It’s an elite infantry unit of the French Army. Its fighters hone a unique set of skills that include climbing, navigating, fighting, and surviving in high-altitude mountains at freezing temperatures. Those happen to be the exact skills needed to traverse the forbidding Zagros Mountain range between Iran and Iraq in late winter. Below is a video depicting the chasseurs in action.

Frion’s stated mission was to work alongside Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters as well as Iraq’s regular armed forces as part of France’s Operation Chammal. He was at a military base near Makhmour, which is between Mosul and Kirkuk. That’s about a four or five hour drive to the Iranian border.

As far as I can discern, Frion had never been on a training mission of any sort before in his career. Nor does his detailed biography mention any deployments to Iraq.

I could also locate no instance of his battalion of chasseurs alpins ever deploying to Iraq or Syria as part of Operation Chammal in the 12 years that it has been underway. Operation Chammal’s base of operation was relocated from Baghdad to northern Iraq late last year shortly before his arrival. I would guess, however, that move was most likely meant to avoid regular attacks by Iranian-backed Shia militias concentrated in the country’s south and center.

The French defense ministry has not yet replied to a detailed inquiry about the nature of Frion’s mission. I will update this piece if and when it answers. A spokesman for Komola, one of the armed Iranian Kurdish militias in northern Iraq, told me his group had no recent contact with any Western troops in Iraq.

France has a history of running clandestine operations in the Middle East, especially directed at Iran. Among Western countries, France is also providing the most support for the US and Israeli war effort. Macron is dispatching 10 warships to the Middle East. A Western diplomat told me the ships would adopt a “defensive posture” while supporting allies such as Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, and remain on standby for evacuations outside the conflict zones.

Kurdish peshmerga fighter stands amid ruins of base struck by drone in northern Iraq. Via: Rudaw

For now it seems any plans to use the Kurds as a ground force for the US and Israeli war have been put aside. But it does appear such a plan was being seriously considered. Was it shelved because the Trump administration realized it was a bad idea, or was it somehow foiled by the Iranians, as they claim?

“If there is a chance to use the situation to advance democracy in Iran, we will take it.”

—Iranian Kurd militia spokesman Zagros Enderyari

In either case, it will likely remain an option. PJAK, or the Party of Free Life in Kurdistan, is the Iranian Kurdish militia closely affiliated with Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK. It’s considered the most effective fighting force among the Iranian Kurdish militias. A spokesperson told me out the war between Iran and Israel and the US was not its war, but also said it could become so.

“This is not the war of the peoples of Iran; rather, it is a war between Israel and Iran over their own power and interests,” said Zagros Enderyari. “At the same time, it must be considered that any war can create both dangers and opportunities. If there is a chance to use the situation to advance democracy in Iran, we will take it.”

PJAK is affiliated with the same Syrian Kurds that fought alongside American forces against the Islamic State. Iran’s Kurdish opposition groups have long had ties to Washington. At the very least, they can serve as an intelligence conduit for American. Enderyari suggested that the Kurdish groups were open to collaborating with the US.

“At the moment, the outcome of the war is not clear, and it is not known how long it will continue or how far it will go,” he told me. “If the war continues and the US does not achieve the goals it seeks, and if the Iranian regime does not submit to their demands, the war may continue for a longer time. In such a situation, in my opinion, the US may support all Iranian opposition groups in order to achieve its goals.”