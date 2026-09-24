The Iran War Redraws The Rules (S01E157)

Thursday, September 24, 2026, Istanbul

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly that the Middle East will not be safe so long as Iran is under threat.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss Iran’s new position and what it means for the region and the world.

Also in an interview with Obsidian Risk Advisors founder Brett Erickson, we assess the new US restrictions imposed on Iran’s aviation sector and the impact of sanctions on civilians, as well as the overall US strategy.

Brett and I also assess the impact of a US proposal to restrict the export of diesel fuel.

In an interview with India’s NewsX World, I answer questions about Pezeshkian’s speech and whether Iran might pursue nuclear weapons.