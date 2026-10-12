badlands

badlands

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

The Kids Are Right: Why France’s Protests Are Spreading (S01E168)

Student protests are the canary in the coal mine of a failing economic and social order
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Monday, October 12, 2026, Paris

Student protests continue to expand across Europe, shaking France, Spain, and Belgium and revealing the underlying crises that threaten public trust and social stability.

Share

In the latest totally free episode of badlands, I unpack the escalating protests—including at my own daughter’s school—their implications for the future.

With hundreds of thousands of students taking to the streets in France, I discuss the overcrowded classrooms and staff shortages that sparked the protests last month, as well as well as broader dissatisfaction with government’s neoliberal policies.

In interviews with India’s NewsX World, I also discuss the relevance of the protests worldwide, how they reflect the same dissatisfaction causing political upheavals from the US to India.

badlands is an audience-supported podcast. To receive new epsidoes and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Borzou Daragahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture