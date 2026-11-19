Thursday, November 19, 2026, Istanbul

It comes as no surprise that mainstream media outlets like the New York Times and CNN are trying to cram war propaganda down the the throats of Americans. Just in the past few days CNN has cited unnamed “intelligence” sources claiming that Iran is preparing to set off a radioactive “dirty bomb” in Washington, DC, while the Times published an article presenting the Iran’s dams as potential military assets.

What is shocking is the torrent public outrage and pushback that has ensued against the media institutions attempting to run the same playbook on Iran that they used in the run-up to the Iraq war.

In the latest episode of badlands, host and longtime foreign correspondent Borzou Daragahi, himself a veteran of the mainstream media, examines the reaction against the toxic narratives peddled by mainstream institutions adjacent to and overlapping with the Epstein class elites who are thoroughly despised by an ornery public. He describes the institutional pro-Israel biases of mainstream media outlets like the New York Times and CNN and how they wind up spitting out war propaganda despite the best intentions of their reporters.

In this totally free episode, Borzou also picks apart CNN’s “dirty bomb” story in an interview with Pakistan’s AsiaOne. Later, he provides an update on the war between Yemen’s Ansar Allah and Saudi Arabia and reports on the crackdown against Shia activists in Bahrain.

In a final segment, he assesses the significance of Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in China.

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