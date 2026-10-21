The Real Relationship Between Iran And The Houthis (S01E175)

Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Costa del Sol, Spain

The war between Yemen’s Ansar Allah and Saudi Arabia continues to rage, with the city of Taiz under siege and dozens of recruits killed in a missile attack. Saudi Arabia has canceled flights and international conferences, dealing a severe blow to the kingdom’s ambitions.

In the latest episode of badlands, University of Ottawa professor Thomas Juneau joins host Borzou Daragahi to offer up his well-informed assessments of the Houthis’ ambitions, capabilities, and ties with its patron, Iran.

Borzou also discuss the latest from the Middle East and cautions against confusing analysis and journalism for advocacy.

Notes:

Check out borzou.substack.com for the latest podcasts and to subscribe.

Subscribe to badlands’ YouTube channel.

Watch or listen to the recently unlocked podcast about the human rights situation in Iran, including an interview with Moad Shahbaz, who wrote a book his six year’s inside Tehran’s Evin Prison.

Watch Thomas Juneau’s previous badlands interview, about Canada-US relations, below.