The Stalemate In The Middle East Won’t Last (S01E160)

Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Istanbul

More and more oil is getting out of the Strait of Hormuz, helping the Trump administration bolster its argument that it is “winning” its conflict against the US.

But is the US framing of the contest even the right way to look at the conflict, especially when sneaking oil out of the Persian Gulf is costing American taxpayers untold millions and perhaps billions.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz and assess the contention that the US is “winning.”

Also, I interview strategic analyst Ali Ahmadi on a gamut of subjects, including the prospects for the war, the recent United Nations General Assembly gathering, and the impact of US sanctions on Iran as well as the role of the Pahlavist opposition in the Diaspora. Ali also discusses the hassle of getting a plane ticket from Tehran to Istanbul, which has gotten more complicated because of US sanctions.

(Read Ali’s latest article for Foreign Policy).